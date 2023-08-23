PURCHASE, N.Y. (WNCT) — Pepsi is beginning its celebration of the 125th anniversary of Pepsi with a new logo and visual identity.

PepsiCo Beverages North America announced the details with the official transition to the brand’s new logo and visual identity across all touchpoints including packaging, signage, equipment and more. According to a media release, it is “marking the next era for the iconic brand.

The media release also states that “as consumers begin to spot the new visual identity on store shelves, Pepsi will celebrate its birthday, its future, and its loyal fans in a number of exciting ways.”

The new logo will be seen locally and globally in 2024. The new logo will be on all Pepsi varieties including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Wild Cherry and more.

Pepsi began in New Bern in 1898 by Caleb D. Bradham as Brad’s Drink and has flourished to be the No. 2 soft drink in the world.