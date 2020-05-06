PepsiCo Foundation announces grant to N.C. food bank

PURCHASE, N.Y. (WNCT) The PepsiCo Foundation and Minges Bottling Group, Inc., announced a grant that will support a charity serving New Bern.

The Foundation will give a $50,000 donation to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina‘s 2020 Stop Summer Hunger Program to help support the communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is being announced in conjunction with PepsiCo’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, taking place virtually today, and builds on the company’s previously announced COVID-19 relief efforts.

The grant to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina’s Stop Summer Hunger Campaign ensures that children continue to have access to nutritious food during the summer.

COVID-19 has reduced access to food and other essential goods for communities across the country including 22 million students who typically receive low-cost or free meals via the country’s National School Lunch program every day and now face school closures.

For these reasons, much of The PepsiCo Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts in the U.S. are focused on increasing access to nutrition for out-of-school children and families, including in North Carolina, which is the 10th hungriest state in the nation.

“With COVID-19 devastating the economy, this summer will be even more difficult than usual for the many children who depend on school meals for vital nutrition,” said Food Bank Eastern Regional Director George Young. “Our team has been stepping up to the challenge since summer started early, and we are especially grateful that – for the fifth year in a row – The PepsiCo Foundation has partnered with us to help provide nutritious meals so that kids in central and eastern North Carolina can make the most of their summer break.”

The announcement builds on PepsiCo’s commitment of more than $50 million focused on serving nutritious meals to people impacted by COVID-19 and providing vital support such as protective gear for healthcare workers, as well as testing and screening services.

For more information visit: https://www.pepsico.com/news/stories/covid-19.