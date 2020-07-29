Perdue Farms $100,000 grant benefits Food Bank of the Albemarle

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Perdue Farms and the Food Bank of the Albemarle have unveiled a new refrigerated tractor-trailer to support the organization’s distribution of food within the 15 counties the food bank serves in northeast North Carolina, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tractor-trailer was funded through a $100,000 grant by Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, in conjunction with the company’s 100th anniversary.

The trailer provides additional storage and transportation capacity, and enables the Food Bank to source and distribute an additional 700,000 pounds (2.8 million servings) of healthy and nutritious product annually throughout the Food Bank’s 15-county service area.

Since March, the Food Bank has utilized the trailer to store 200,000 pounds of food, distribute more than 100,000 pounds, and pick up an estimated 60,000 pounds of product this year from local produce farmers.

The Perdue Foundation gift aligns with the company’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” hunger relief initiative focused on providing access to nutritious protein for people struggling with hunger and making meaningful progress toward ending hunger.

In January, the Perdue Foundation announced a $1 million donation to support 10 of its Feeding America®-affiliated food bank partners in celebration of the company’s 100th anniversary.

Since 2017, Perdue Farms has donated more than 182,803 pounds – or the equivalent of 731,212 servings – of nutritious protein through its partnership with the Food Bank of the Albemarle.

The Food Bank of the Albemarle serves 235,573 individuals annually through year-round food distribution programs.

In early 2016, the Food Bank’s Board of Directors adopted Feeding America’s Bold Goal to provide more meals to these individuals facing hunger; thereby closing the meal gap by the year 2025.

To meet this goal, the Food Bank must increase distribution by 11 percent per year and eventually distribute 9.4 million meals annually.

Expanding the Food Bank’s storage capacity is instrumental in closing the meal gap.

For additional information about Food Bank of the Albemarle and the network of hunger-relief partners in northeastern North Carolina, visit www.afoodbank.org.

For more information about Perdue Farms, visit corporate.perduefarms.com.

