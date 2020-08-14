Perdue Farms delivers $10,000 and 45,000 lbs. of protein to support Bertie County tornado relief efforts

(WNCT) Perdue Farms delivered $10,000 to the Albemarle Area United Way and 45,000 lbs. of protein to the Food Bank of the Albemarle to assist with ongoing recovery efforts in Bertie County following a deadly EF-3 tornado spawned by Isaias.

The donations are part of Perdue’s companywide hunger relief initiative, “Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors®”.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with gratitude for the support of Perdue Farms in response to the tornado that severely impacted our county,” said Ron Wesson, chairman of the Bertie County Board of Commissioners. “The joint support of Perdue and the Albemarle Area United Way for our neighbors who have lost so much is a wonderful example of how committed partners can truly make a difference.”

“We sincerely appreciate Perdue Farms’ rapid response and support for the Food Bank and our partner agencies in Bertie County,” said Liz Reasoner, executive director of Food Bank of the Albemarle. “Perdue’s donation of 45,000 pounds of protein will provide meals to those in need today, and in the weeks and months to come.”

The Franklin P. and Arthur W Perdue Foundation, the company’s charitable giving arm, donated $10,000 to the Albemarle Area United Way in support of the relief efforts.

The twister ripped through a mobile home community near Windsor killing two, injuring dozens and leaving many families homeless in Bertie County, home to Perdue Farms’ operations that employee more than 3,700 associates.