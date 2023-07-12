SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Surf City reported a drowning that happened Wednesday morning.

The Surf City Fire Department responded to a call about a drowning in the 200 block of North Shore Drive. Bystanders were helping the victim and administering CPR when the rescue team arrived. The rescue team took over CPR efforts and started their medical assessment.

Pender EMS and Fire assisted the Surf City Fire Department in giving the victim advanced life support. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.