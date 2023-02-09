WINDSOR, NC (WNCT) — PETA is hosting a straw giveaway in the YMCA parking lot at 1102 N. King Street in Windsor on Saturday.

The giveaway coincides with the Good Shepherd Food Pantry of Bertie County’s distribution day.

Residents are welcome to pick up one free bag of insulating straw bedding per dog or call PETA’s Animal Project at 1-800-566-9768 to make delivery arrangements if they are unable to pick it up themselves.

“Although the best way to keep dogs warm and safe is by keeping them indoors as family, PETA is offering these dogs a small measure of protection to make the bitter cold more bearable,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch.