Petition demands relocation of confederate statue at old Onslow County Courthouse

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina’s Confederate statues and monuments are under new scrutiny since the George Floyd killing, including one in Onslow County.

Al Burgess started a petition to remove and relocate the Onslow County Confederate Soldiers Monument at the old Onslow County Courthouse.

Organizers of the petition drive say it symbolizes racism, hate and inequality.

“This monument at the courthouse has been there too long. It needs to go,” said Burgess. “It was placed there for no other reason than intimidation.”

UNC Library records show the object is a tribute to “Men Who Wore The Grey,” otherwise known as Confederate Soldiers.

Burgess says it’s offensive to courthouse visitors.

“Many people in the black community, that go to court expecting, well wish to get fair and exact justice, but when they walk over and the first thing they see is a confederate monument, that doesn’t sit too well with a lot of people,” said Burgess.

Onslow County officials are actively researching the monument’s history at the courthouse.

“Part of this review is whether or not, North Carolina General Statute 100-2.1 applies in this circumstance,” said Sharon Russell, Onslow County Manager.

That means state approval could be necessary before the monument is moved elsewhere.

Burgess says removing the monument would be a step towards equality.

Organizers are looking to have at least 500 signatures to get the attention of state leaders to change the law to allow monuments to go to more historically appropriate sites — some of those would like a museum or a confederate cemetery.

