PGV hosts East Carolina University ROTC Cadets to view Apache helicopters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a fun day on Friday for ROTC students out at the Pitt-Greenville Airport. Students had a chance to learn more about aviation and check out Apache attack helicopters.

Sergeants with the North Carolina National Guard said this is a way for these cadets to get hands-on experience.

“The main reason we do it is to get these students exposed to different types of jobs that would be available to them when they commission as officers,” said Staff Sgt. Chad Swartzbeck with the North Carolina National Guard.

“We have a handful of cadets that want to fly and we figured why not bring out one of the coolest helicopters we have which is the Apache attack helicopter.”

Airport officials said this one of their first events they’ve been able to host since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.