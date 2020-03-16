Live Now
Phone and data services outage for Ocracoke starting Tuesday

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) Hyde County will be part of a planned outage on Ocracoke for telephone and data services due to work on the new submarine transmission cable being installed between Hatteras and Ocracoke Island.

The telephone and data services outage will begin at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

Service is expected to be restored before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The scheduled work will also require the use of the generator on Ocracoke to provide electricity beginning 11:59 p.m. Tuesday night.

Tideland EMC expects the island to be energized with mainland power early Wednesday evening.

Officials also ask that residents on Ocracoke conserve power while the island is running on the generator.

