PHOTOS: New foal addition to the wild horse family in Outer Banks — it’s a girl!

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund sanctuary on the Outer Banks has welcomed the newest addition to the family this week.

The foal arrival was announced on Wednesday and vets with Corolla confirmed it is a girl and she is healthy and strong.

Shortly after the photos were taken, the horse and its mother ran back into the woods.

There are a little over 100 wild horses that roam the northern Outer Banks. They are descendants of a group of shipwrecked horses that came from Spain hundreds of years ago.

