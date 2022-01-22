Photos: Snow in ENC 2022

Jamie Sawyer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It took a while to get here but the snow in Eastern North Carolina has arrived. It did not disappoint.

You can send in photos to WNCT and Storm Team 9 by emailing us at newsdesk@wnct.com. You can also send them to us via our WNCT or Storm Team 9 Facebook. We ask that you include the city, town or county where you took your photo. Please submit your photos only once. Your photo will not be added immediately as the WNCT digital team reviews each submission before publishing. You will receive a user-generated content consent form to fill out. Once the form is completed, your photo will be eligible to be used on the air and on our website.

Here’s some great ones we’ve received so far. Thanks for sharing.

  • Jordan Hood, Greenville
  • Michele Moore, Vanceboro
  • Samantha Bryan Grant, Kinston
  • Khrystyne King, Grimesland
  • Jamie Sawyer
  • Jamie Sawyer
  • Jamie Sawyer
  • Doug Racine, Smyrna
  • Doug Racine, Smyrna
  • Our Raskal loves to look at the snow from the comfort of his heated home.
  • Our grilling area and back deck with playground.
  • Pal Long, Greenville
  • Our grilling area and back deck with playground.
  • Pal Long, Greenville 4
  • Pal Long, Greenville 3
  • Pal Long, Greenville 2
  • Kenny Curlings, Blounts Creek
  • Kenny Curlings, Blounts Creek 3
  • Kenny Curlings, Blounts Creek 2
  • Winter storm Jasper 2022 Jacksonville North Carolina Western BoulevardThe Home 2 Suite. My house was damage  by water in October. We have been living at the Home 2 Suites since November 29, 2021. We spent every holiday in the hotel. Waiting for the insurance company to provide funds to finish our home. But I have an attitude of gratefulness. Hopefully we will be going home soon. Here are some pictures I took from my window early this morning. ~Jacqueline~
  • Charlie Franks, Williamston
  • Kristian N Daniel Light, Jacksonville
  • David White, Windsor
  • Dani Weiss, Carteret County
  • Dani Weiss, Carteret County
  • Dani Weiss, Carteret County
  • Ashley James, Windsor
Samantha Bryan Grant, Kinston
