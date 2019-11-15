Pick-up truck crashes into utility pole in Winterville near N.C. Hwy. 11

WINTERVILLE, N.C. – A pick-up truck crashed into a utility pole Friday morning in Winterville near the intersection of Mill Street and N.C. Highway 11.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m.

The driver reportedly hit the pole and took down the power line.

Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS

Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS

Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS

Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS

The accident held up traffic in the area until about 8:30 a.m.

Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS posted on Facebook saying the traffic lights across all southbound and northbound lanes on Highway 11 were also knocked down.

Multiple power trucks were on the scene.

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured and did not need medical attention, according to Winterville Fire-Rescue-EMS.

North and southbound traffic is now flowing, but the traffic lights are still out.

