GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Fall Ya’ll! What better way to get into the fall spirit than with pumpkin picking at your favorite farm! There are tons of options for pumpkin patches and fall fun right here in Eastern North Carolina, each with unique features and attractions.

Briley’s Farm Market

5290 Old Pactolus Road Greenville, NC 27834

Briley’s Farm Market (brileysfarmmarketnc.com)

Saturday’s 9am – 7pm, Sundays 12am – 6pm

$15 Admission

Hayride, jump pad, tube slide, inflatables, games, animals, corn maze, corn pit, duck races, tube swing, playgrounds, cow train, sunflower maze, 65-foot fun slide, concessions, Mums, hay, cornstalks, Indian corn, pumpkins, and more.

Briley’s Pumpkin Patch roadside stand is located at the intersection of East Fire Tower Road and Ashcroft Road in Greenville.

Cotton Tops Pumpkin Patch

2003 Gray Tilghman Road, Kinston, NC

Cotton Tops Pumpkin Patch | Facebook

10am – 6pm Daily

Mums, watermelon, multicolored pumpkins, photo opportunities, fun for kids.

Cash, Check or Venmo Only.

Darnell’s Flower and Produce Shoppe

103 N Kinston Blvd. Pink Hill, NC

(1) Darnell’s Flower and Produce Shoppe | Facebook

Mums, pumpkins, wheat straw, fall produce, salsa, pickles, okra.

Hog Wild at Howard Farms

165 Rhodestown Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Hog Wild at Howard Farms | Facebook

Friday 6 – 9pm, Saturday 11am – 9pm, Sunday 11am – 6pm until October 23rd

5-acre corn maze, kiddie maze, barrel train ride, tube slides, corn hut, hayrides, pumpkins, and more.

General Admission $10 plus $2 for unlimited hayrides, kids under 2 and under are Free

Fairytale Trail: (Haunted Attraction)

Friday Oct 28th Gates open at 6:30pm event starts at 7 – Midnight

Saturday, Oct 29th Gates open 6:30pm event starts at 7 – Midnight

$12 per person. Tickets will stop being sold by 11:30pm each night.

Not recommended for younger children.

Home Place Strawberries & More

3055 Chinquapin Rd. Farmville, NC 28828

Home Place Strawberries & More | Facebook

Thursday – Friday 10am – 6pm, Saturdays 10am – 4pm, Sunday 1pm – 5pm

Agritourism Farm

Farm animals, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, plants, mums, jellies, jams, juices, playground, homemade pumpkin spice ice cream, peanuts, hayride.

H.O.P.E. Farms and Learning Center

872 Briley Road Greenville, NC 27834

HOME | Hope Farms (hopefarmslc.com)

Farm animal train ride, petting zoo, playground, kids activities, concessions.

Community Trunk-or-Treat Event October 22nd 5pm –7pm, Free to the public

Hubb’s Farm NC

10276 N US 421 HWY Clinton, NC 28328

Home 2022 Update – Hubb’s Farm (hubbsfarmnc.com)

Saturday 10am – 9pm, Sunday 10am – 6pm, Wed – Fri 10am – 3pm

Admission $19.99 ages 2-64, $17.99 ages 64 and older, $17.99 military

Rides for kids, barrel train, jump pillow, giant sandbox, hayride, corn maze, pumpkins, bunnyville, fire pits, barrel slide, mini-zipline, animal acres, rope mountain, treasure mine, human foosball, shark tooth dig, the farm store, Pa’s Kitchen, and more.

Mike’s Farm

1600 Haw Branch Road Beulaville, NC 28518

Pickin’ Patch – Mike’s Farm – Beulaville, NC (mikesfarmnc.com)

Thursday – Saturday 12pm – 8pm, Sunday – Wednesday CLOSED

Agritourism farm

Pumpkin picking, hayride, family-style restaurant, gift shop.

Porter Farms roadside stands in Kinston and Greenville

The Nuese Sport Shop 2325 NC HWY 258 N Kinston, NC 28501

Monday – Saturday 8am – 6pm, Sunday 10am – 6pm

South Memorial Drive between Dollar Tree and Handy Mart Winterville/Greenville

Monday – Friday 9am – 6pm, Saturday 8am – 6pm, Sunday 10am – 6pm

Strawberry Farm – Porter Farms Produce and Nursery Kinston NC (porterfarmskinston.com)

Pumpkins, mums, gourds, fall produce.

Raised in a Barn Farm Nights of Fright

2100 North Carolina 33 East, Chocowinity, NC 27817

Raised in a Barn Farm | Facebook

Open starting October 7th Friday – Saturday 8pm – 11pm

$25 tickets, fast past $35 to skip the lines

Sonlight Farms

293 Bunn Road Kenly, NC 27542

http://www.sonlightfarmsnc.com/

Saturdays in October 10am – 5pm

M-F appointment or field trip only

$12 for everyone 2 years and older

Concessions available Saturday

Tube Slide, playground, swings, corn maze, petting zoo, hayride.

Stokes Family Farm

3674 Ivy Road, Greenville, NC 27858

Stokes Family Farm Nc

Saturday 10am – 6pm, Sunday 12pm – 5pm

Pumpkin picking, activity barn, apple blaster, corn cannon, corn crib, corn hole, tug of war, double pipe slide, jump pillow, farmland playground, hayrides, corn maze, hoop it up, tiny town, tractors, pig races, petting zoo, and more.

Southside Farms

320 Harding Ln, Chocowinity, NC

Southside Farms | Facebook

Monday – Saturday 9am – 5pm, Sunday CLOSED

Pumpkins, mums, corn maze, produce, hayrides, corn box, fall goodies like apple cider, jams and jellies, apples, soup base, scarecrows, and more.

White’s Farm

5200 US HW 17 N, Vanceboro, NC 28586

White’s Farm – Farmers Market, Strawberries, Farm (whitesfarmvanceboro.com)

Monday – Saturday 8am – 6pm Sunday 10am – 6pm

Corn pit, jump pillow, hayride, corn maze, pumpkins, mums, corn stalks, caramel apples, hay, gem mining, ice cream, fresh fall produce.

No charge for parents as long as child pass is purchased

Fall packages start at $13 and includes 1 bag of paydirt, jump pillow pass, and a corn maze pass.