JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Nobody was injured after a woman driving a pickup truck hit a home in an area between Plymouth and Jamesville early Thursday.

The Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that they responded at 4:50 a.m. to a report of the crash. They found a pickup truck that had run into the side of a home in the 2300 block of US Hwy. 64.

A woman, Tassi Hepburn of Pennsylvania, and her three dogs occupied the truck. Officials with the NC State Highway Patrol said her truck struck a tree before hitting the home. There was major damage to the vehicle and some additional damage to the outside of the home.

Hepburn was charged with careless and reckless driving.