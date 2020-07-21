Piedmont Natural Gas to conduct pipeline maintenance in Grifton, Kinston

(WNCT) Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance in Grifton and Kinston beginning Wednesday.

The work will be conducted Wednesday in Grifton and run from July 22-28 in Kinston.

The work will take place near 4312 Wallace Family Road in Grifton and near 2021 Sanderson Way in Kinston.

These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

