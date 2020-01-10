Live Now
Piedmont Natural Gas to perform routine pipeline maintenance in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance near 3420 East 10th Street in Greenville starting January 13.

The work is expected to last until January 15, barring weather events that may impact the project timetable.

These operations will include the use of a flare unit, which could produce a loud noise audible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

People in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

Flare unit operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.

Piedmont Natural Gas personnel and licensed contractors will be performing all pipeline operations, as well as any necessary flaring operations.

Local fire department resources also may be present.

