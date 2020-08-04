Piedmont Natural Gas to perform routine pipeline maintenance in Newport

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance near 5871 Highway 70 in Newport.

The work is expected to happen August 5 to August 13, barring weather events that may impact the project timetable.

These operations will include the use of a flare stack (a large vertical pipe), which could produce a loud noise and result in a tall flame being visible to nearby neighborhoods and businesses.

Officials said, people in the area also may notice a whistling sound or the smell of natural gas.

Flare stack operation is a controlled process that will be managed and monitored by Piedmont Natural Gas personnel in cooperation with local fire department resources.