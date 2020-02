ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) The Rocky Mount Police Department wants to inform residents that Piedmont Natural Gas will perform routine pipeline maintenance near 4457 Old Wilson Road in Rocky Mount.

The work is expected to happen February 24-27, barring weather that may impact the project timetable.

Residents in the area may notice a whistling sound, the smell of natural gas or see a tall flame.

Piedmont Natural Gas personnel and licensed contractors will be performing all pipeline operations.