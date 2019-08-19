Pilot, passenger suffer minor injuries in single-engine plane crash in Ocracoke Island

Two people suffered minor injuries in a single-engine plane crash reported in Ocracoke Island on Monday.

On Monday, a small fixed-wing, single-engine plane crash-landed approximately 30 yards from the runway at Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Ocracoke Island Airport (W95), officials said.

According to Cape Hatteras National Seashore Facebook page, the pilot and one passenger walked away from the crash with only minor injuries.

The aircraft departed Johnston Regional Airport (JNX) in Smithfield for Ocracoke Island this morning.

National Park Service Rangers, Ocracoke Volunteer Fire Department, Hyde County Sheriff’s Office, and Hyde County Emergency Medical Services responded to the accident.