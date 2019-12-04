Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium experiencing heating problems

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) – The aquarium in Pine Knoll Shores is asking visitors to dress warm when visiting. This comes after experiencing problems with their boilers.

Staff at the aquarium tell 9OYS two boilers failed for different issues last week. The boilers help produce heat and keep the facility warm.

Visitors and staff can notice a change in temperature stepping inside the building. Visitors are advised to dress warmly.

“The visitors are coming in from outside and have their coats and jackets with them. and are here for a shorter amount of time and are moving around. So I don’t think it has impacted them as much,” said Liz Baird, director of the aquarium.

However, the malfunction of the boilers does not affect the animals. Baird, said the aquarium has supplemental heat to keep the animals warm.

“The pumps that were in the back pf the pump water for the habitats actually put out a little bit of heat so the space in the back is actually warmer than the space we are in right now,” said Baird.

The aquarium ordered materials to fix the boilers Monday. Staff anticipate to have the problem resolved later in the week.

In the meantime, the aquarium is preparing for Santa by the Sea on December 14.