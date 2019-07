A Pine Knoll Shores Police officer is being honored for having earned a special certification that not many officers have.

PKS Police Sgt. Jordan Seitter received a Drug Recognition Expert Certification last week, and is one of only a few certified DREs in Carteret County.

The DRE Certification means Sgt. Seitter is trained to identify drivers who are impaired by prescription or illegal drugs, in addition to drivers impaired by alcohol.