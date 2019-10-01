Pine Knoll Shores police warn of debris cleanup on NC-58

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The Greenville Police Department said four people were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on Firetower Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter, an SUV was traveling west on Firetower Road when the driver ran a red light and struck a pickup truck that was pulling out from Ashcroft Drive.

The crash caused the SUV to then hit a concrete median and overturn onto another pickup truck that was sitting in the left turn lane.