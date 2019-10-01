Pine Knoll Shores police warn of debris cleanup on NC-58

Live Now
Pine Knoll Shores, NC Police

PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC (WNCT) – The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department is warning people to drive slowly and carefully on NC Highway 58 on Tuesday, as workers are clearing debris from Hurricane Dorian.

Police ask drivers to be patient and follow the directions of the officers and firefighters that are directing traffic along NC Highway 58.

