Pine Knoll Shores police warn people not to dig giant holes in beach

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT)

Police in Pine Knoll Shores are warning people to not dig extremely large holes in the sand at the beach, because of the dangers it presents to people responding to emergencies on the beach.

in a Facebook post Friday on the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department page, officers said, “Giant holes like this on our beach cause problems for our fire/ems crews if they have to respond to a medical emergency or water rescue on the beach. Please do not dig holes like this and make sure to refill anything you do dig.”

Several commenters also replied that large, uncovered holes in the sand pose a danger to nesting sea turtles and other wildlife, who may become trapped and die if they fall into the holes.