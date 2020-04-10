Pine Knoll Shores to implement self-quarantine, curfew

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) Starting Sunday at 11:59 p.m., all residents and non-residents of Pine Knoll Shores arriving for overnight stays are ordered to self-quarantine for a period of 14 consecutive days if such arrival was preceded by an overnight stay outside of Carteret County.

Exempted from self- quarantine are:

Travel for the sole purpose of seeking crucial medical attention

Escaping a life-threatening emergency within the living quarters

Receiving emergency service from first responders within the living quarters

Individuals employed in the following fields when needed to work during the quarantine: Healthcare, Law enforcement, Fire & EMS personnel, Long term care personnel, Residential support facility personnel, Public health & emergency management personnel, Utilities, Military and News media

Physical shopping trips whether for groceries or other items are not permitted during self-quarantine and no outdoor activities are permitted for the person under self-quarantine.

Those persons arriving after 11:59 PM on Sunday, who are subject to self-quarantine are ordered to email PKS Police Chief Ryan Thompson at rthompson@townofpks.com, or to call him at 252-247-2474, and provide the following information:

List of names of all arriving in Pine Knoll Shores

Address where you will be residing

Where you are coming from

Expected length of stay

Phone Number where you can be reached

Starting Thursday after 11:59 p.m. a curfew will take effect each night between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. within the corporate limits of the Town of Pine Knoll Shores and during the curfew, it shall be unlawful for any person(s) to be at any location other than their place of residence for any purpose, with the following exceptions:

A place of work deemed essential under Governor Cooper’s Executive Order Number 121, and travel to and from such place of work.

Travel for emergency medical attention.

Travel along Hwy 58.

Travel to and within the Town of Pine Knoll Shores is limited to Carteret County property owners and their immediate family members or members of their households with which they typically reside with the following exceptions: