Pine Knolls Shore celebrates Independence Day with parade

PINE KNOLLS SHORE, N.C. (WNCT) Pine Knolls Shore has announced they will celebrate Independence Day with a parade on July 4 at 10 a.m.

This year, due to COVID-19, officials said they we will not be serving the usual refreshments of water, lemonade, cookies, and watermelon as an after parade social.

Participants apart of the parade will be put in place at approximately 9: 45 a.m. around the circle at Garner Park with appropriate “social-distancing”.

The theme and the dress code for the day are Red, White, and Blue.

Pine Knolls Shore officials said, “Please the admiring crowd by decorating your baby carriages, bikes, wagons, dogs, golf carts and yourself. The parade route will go west on Oakleaf Drive, to Holly Road south, to Cypress Drive east, to Juniper Road north, and back to Garner Park.”