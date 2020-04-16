Pine Koll Shores to lift water activity restrictions on Saturday

Live Now
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) Starting on Saturday, the restrictions on recreational water activities in Pine Knoll Shores will be lifted.

All town-owned beach accesses, parking lots, and restrooms remain closed.

Everyone participating in beach and water-based activities will be required to comply with social distancing standards.

Groups of more than 10 people remain prohibited.

Officials urge everyone to use extreme caution while in the water and pay attention to the warning flags placed along the beach strand.

