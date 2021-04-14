Due to air quality reports Pines Elementary moves to remote learning only for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – Superintendent Linda Jewell Carr announced due to the air quality reports given to the Washington County School Board Tuesday night from Piedmont Group, Pines Elementary will be on remote learning only for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of this week for students and instructional staff.

Air quality experts and cleaning companies have been contacted and will be touring the facility this week. School officials said cafeteria staff from Pines will be directed where to report by Mr. Rasonabe and Custodial Staff should report in the morning to Ms. Cantrell at the Maintenance Office for work assignments for the remainder of the week.

Officials said they will reach out to parents, staff, and students with a plan moving forward for next week for Pines Elementary School.

Curbside Meal Delivery will be available at Creswell Elementary School, WCMS and WCHS.

The first Spring Community Meeting will be at Creswell Wednesday, April 14 at 6 p.m. both virtual and face-to-face with the Roper meeting on Thursday, April 15 also at 6 p.m. Both will be virtually or face to face.

It is a regular school day with both Face to Face as well as Remote Learning at all other school sites.