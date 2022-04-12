FARM LIFE, N.C (WNCT) — After two years of online-only performances, Farm Life’s outdoor Easter celebration’s 43rd season begins Wednesday night.

“The Message of Easter” is a 90-minute outdoor drama that details the last days of Christ as told in the scriptures. The Piney Grove Baptist Church family has been working to prepare the sets after having to keep them closed down for the past two years.

“It’s amazing we’ve crossed these hurdles and can be back at it,” said Danny Griffin. “The staying power of this production is all credited to the power of its message.”

Griffin, who is the production electrician and technical director among other things, is one of a small group of original participants.

After being shut down for two seasons, it has been wonderful to see great participation and teamwork from the cast, Griffin added. “Lots of new faces in the cast this year and that is very exciting for all of us.”

Performances of the 90-minute outdoor drama run nightly through April 17 and begin at 8 pm nightly.

As has been the case since the very first year, there is no charge to attend. Port-a-Jon’s are available onsite. There are no concessions or beverages sold at our outdoor theater. Visitors are welcome to tailgate in the parking lot before the performance.

Seating is first come first serve. Handicap parking is available close to the seating area, please make the parking crew aware of your needs.

Seats are bleacher seating. There is no space for individual chairs. Our seating team will make every effort to seat those with physical challenges at the bottom of the bleachers.

The cast suggests following The Message of Easter on Facebook for the quickest updates in the event weather impacts a scheduled performance.

The theater is located beside Piney Grove Baptist Church, which is in the Farm Life Community of Martin County. For GPS directions, use 2925 Piney Grove Church Road, Williamston, N.C.

Questions? Send The Message of Easter a message on Facebook for the quickest response. The church office telephone number is 252-792-1342.