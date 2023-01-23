PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The gymnasium in Pink Hill is getting a complete makeover, thanks to funding from Lenoir County.

Work on the J. Melvin Jones Gymnasium has been two years in the making. The project is expected to open doors for new programs, including indoor soccer.

“We’re redoing the floor here to repair all of the dead spots and really make it a much more playable surface. and then we’re replacing all the windows and doors of this facility,” said Corey Povar, the director of Parks and Recreation for Kinston and Lenoir County. “Then we’re repaving the outside to create some handicap-accessible parking. Billiards to put in front of the building to make it a little more safer.”

The town has a budget of $330,000 for the project, thanks to funding from Lenoir County. Construction will start in the next few months.