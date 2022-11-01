PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Pink Hill has a new mayor.

During a tension-filled meeting Tuesday night, it was announced Yvonne Deatherage was Pink Hill’s new mayor. This comes after former Mayor Mike Hill resigned two weeks ago. Hill posted a letter on Facebook announcing his resignation on Oct. 17 after a viral video of a heated town board meeting where Hill was seen waving his gavel at Town Commissioner Peter Fantini.

The choices for the next mayor came down to Trina Petrich and Deatherage.

Although Deatherage is the new town mayor, people in attendance were expressing confusion over Tuesday’s actual proceedings.

WNCT will have more on this story during Wednesday’s evening news.