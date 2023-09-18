PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — One resident in Pink Hill is hoping to bring positivity to the community by opening a newly renovated event venue.

What was once a vacant building for over 10 years and after several months of renovations, the building now houses Tower 110 Event Venue. Cierra Dunham says Tower 110 Event Venue is a place where the community can come together, celebrate milestones and overall have fun.

“Birthdays, weddings, anniversary parties, we’ve had bridal showers, baby showers, all kinds of fun things here,” Dunham said. “We wanted something that was nice enough for a wedding but was affordable enough for something like a first birthday.”

Although it’s an old building, Dunham wants to make sure they keep it’s historic aesthetic.

“The ceiling was falling down, plaster was coming off the walls, so we took all the plaster off the walls and exposed the brick, which we think the brick is from the 1930s,” Dunham added. “We have all the original brick exposed, we put all new flooring in, we just wanted to keep it within a nice character that would be a nice classic look.”

Dunham says people can rent out the venue for $400 for the day, which includes tables and chairs and you can even add on a bounce house for the children.

Dunham and her husband Josh own several businesses in town. She believes Tower 110 will be a good addition to the Pink Hill community.

“We need a bright spot in Pink Hill and it needs to be positive,” Dunham said. “That’s one of the things we try to do. We even put a brand new mural outside just to kind of bring a little bit of brightness and positivity to our town.”

Dunham says Tower 110’s schedule is already booked for the rest of the year.