WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People in Eastern North Carolina had the chance to enjoy a cold one while also helping out a worthy cause.

Many attended the Pints for Paws pub crawl Saturday in Winterville. The crawl started at Local Oak Brewery, stopped off at Tie Breakers and finished at Nauti Dog Brewery. The goals is to help dogs and puppies get out of foster care and into their forever family’s arms.

“We’ve got a lot of amazing dogs right now, and really need to find them homes. The shelter opened a new wing and it’s amazing, but they’re packed full already. And we really want to help them out,” said Sherry Sheldon, vice president of the Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

The organization pulls dogs from shelters to foster those that may need a little extra care.

“My favorite part is just loving the dog when they come in. A lot of times they come in with lots of health problems or they’re very shy or timid and seeing how they just grow so much and they heal,” said Joy Hill, a Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter volunteer.

While the main goal is to to get dogs adopted, the event also helped raise money for the organization. People in the community said that supporting a local event is always good because they are one big family.

“So here at Local Oak, we are very into giving back to the community helping out nonprofits, participating in fundraisers. With Pitt Friends especially, we’ve already done a lot of things with them coming out bringing adoptable dogs,” said Erin Peaden, manager of Local Oak Brewery.

Locals that attended the event said they wouldn’t want to be spending their Saturday doing anything else than drinking local brews and supporting a local shelter while cuddling and meeting dogs.