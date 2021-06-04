Pipe replacement to temporarily close Lenoir County road

KINSTON – A section of a Lenoir County road will be closed for about two weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replaces a pipe.
Southwood Road, between Summrel and Elijah Loftin roads, will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. During the closure, crews will replace a bridge-sized pipe. Construction is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. June 18. Drivers will be detoured onto Summrel Road, Elijah Loftin Road, and N.C. 58 to access either side of Southwood Road.
While any delays are expected to minimal, motorists should give themselves extra time for travel and use caution near the work zone.
