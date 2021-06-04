Pipe replacement to temporarily close Lenoir County road

Local

Construction to begin Monday

by: NCDOT News

Posted: / Updated:
road closed_1537050071823.JPG.jpg

KINSTON – A section of a Lenoir County road will be closed for about two weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation crews replaces a pipe.

Southwood Road, between Summrel and Elijah Loftin roads, will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. During the closure, crews will replace a bridge-sized pipe. Construction is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. June 18. Drivers will be detoured onto Summrel Road, Elijah Loftin Road, and N.C. 58 to access either side of Southwood Road.

While any delays are expected to minimal, motorists should give themselves extra time for travel and use caution near the work zone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV