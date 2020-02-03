Pirate Promise Program helps students achieve their goals

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU’s Pirate Promise Program is helping community college students all over eastern North Carolina.

The program allows first-year community college students to attend special events, get advising, and other help before they even apply to East Carolina University.

First-year community college students can apply to the Pirate Promise Program.

To enroll, you must already be a first-year community college student. These colleges must also be a part of N.C. Community College Pirate Promise schools.

Below is the list from ECU’s website:

Alamance Community College

Beaufort County Community College

Bladen Community College

Blue Ridge Community College

Brunswick County Community College

Cape Fear Community College

Carteret Community College

Central Carolina Community College

Coastal Carolina Community College

College of the Albemarle

Craven Community College

Edgecombe Community College

Gaston Community College

Halifax Community College

James Sprunt Community College

Johnston Community College

Lenoir Community College

Martin Community College

Montgomery Community College

Nash Community College

Pamlico Community College

Piedmont Community College

Pitt Community College

Richmond Community College

Roanoke-Chowan Community College

Vance-Granville Community College

Sampson Community College

Wayne Community College

Wilson Community College

Wake Technical Community College

You also must have a GPA of 2.5 to apply.

Riley Callahan is a senior at Pamlico Community High School. Although he’s only 17 years old, he’ll be entering college as a sophomore.

Riley Callahan is a senior at Pamlico Community High School and will enter ECU with 50 college credits.

That’s because Riley has been taking Pamlico Community College classes across the street from his high school since he was a junior.

He applied for the Pirate Promise Program after a visit to ECU when he was a sophomore in high school.

” I thought well if I wanna go here, cause it wasn’t something I was sure of at the time, and if I want to go here it’s definitely something I should apply for,” says Riley.

Now, Riley has decided that he wants to go to ECU, and will be attending in the fall of 2020.

He’s going to college for computer science, and will already have 50 of his 120 required bachelor’s degree credits upon arrival.

Riley’s father, Neil Callahan, works for Pamlico Community College as their Early Childhood Program Director.

He’s very proud of his son.

“ I’m glad early on he made a decision about what he wanted to do with his life moving forward after high school,” said Neil.

Neil also says that parents and their children should look into the program, even if they’re only looking to attend ECU because the program waives the application fee of $75.

To learn more about the Pirate Promise Program at ECU, click here.