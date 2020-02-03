Pirate Promise Program helps students achieve their goals

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – ECU’s Pirate Promise Program is helping community college students all over eastern North Carolina.
The program allows first-year community college students to attend special events, get advising, and other help before they even apply to East Carolina University.
To enroll, you must already be a first-year community college student. These colleges must also be a part of N.C. Community College Pirate Promise schools.
Below is the list from ECU’s website:
- Alamance Community College
- Beaufort County Community College
- Bladen Community College
- Blue Ridge Community College
- Brunswick County Community College
- Cape Fear Community College
- Carteret Community College
- Central Carolina Community College
- Coastal Carolina Community College
- College of the Albemarle
- Craven Community College
- Edgecombe Community College
- Gaston Community College
- Halifax Community College
- James Sprunt Community College
- Johnston Community College
- Lenoir Community College
- Martin Community College
- Montgomery Community College
- Nash Community College
- Pamlico Community College
- Piedmont Community College
- Pitt Community College
- Richmond Community College
- Roanoke-Chowan Community College
- Vance-Granville Community College
- Sampson Community College
- Wayne Community College
- Wilson Community College
- Wake Technical Community College
You also must have a GPA of 2.5 to apply.
Riley Callahan is a senior at Pamlico Community High School. Although he’s only 17 years old, he’ll be entering college as a sophomore.
That’s because Riley has been taking Pamlico Community College classes across the street from his high school since he was a junior.
He applied for the Pirate Promise Program after a visit to ECU when he was a sophomore in high school.
” I thought well if I wanna go here, cause it wasn’t something I was sure of at the time, and if I want to go here it’s definitely something I should apply for,” says Riley.
Now, Riley has decided that he wants to go to ECU, and will be attending in the fall of 2020.
He’s going to college for computer science, and will already have 50 of his 120 required bachelor’s degree credits upon arrival.
Riley’s father, Neil Callahan, works for Pamlico Community College as their Early Childhood Program Director.
He’s very proud of his son.
“ I’m glad early on he made a decision about what he wanted to do with his life moving forward after high school,” said Neil.
Neil also says that parents and their children should look into the program, even if they’re only looking to attend ECU because the program waives the application fee of $75.
To learn more about the Pirate Promise Program at ECU, click here.