Pitt Co. Board of Commissioners discuss removal of Confederate Soldier statue at courthouse

A statue of a Confederate Soldier at Pitt County’s Courthouse is in discussion for removal.

The monument is on the corner of West 3rd and South Evans Street, and was presented to the public in 1914, as an honor to the Confederate Soldiers who fought for the South in the Civil War.

It was created by W.H. Mullins Company, using bronze and granite.

However, this isn’t the first time the removal of the statue has been discussed.

In 2006, a group of people began requesting the statue be removed off the courthouse lawn.

On June 15th, The Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting will discuss the removal of the statue.



The Confederate Soldier statue (left) that sits outside Pitt County’s Court House (right).

Commissioner Chris Nunnally requested the subject be added to the meetings agenda.

This part of the meeting would focus on potential removal, cost, and where it would be relocated to.

Nunnally proposed the Confederate Statue be relocated to a memorial park or the Alice Keene center with markers depicting its history.

For now, the meeting is expected only to host a discussion on the topic, unless immediate action is requested and approved.

As of now, North Carolina state law doesn’t allow the removal of statues like the Confederate Soldier that sit on public property.

This law was passed in 2015, signed by former Governor Pat McCrory.