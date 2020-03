GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has issued a two-week shelter in place order for county residents but to allow essential services to continue operating, according to North Carolina Senator Don Davis.

The order will take effect on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The vote came as a result of a recommendation from Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health, who expressed concerns about the potential need for hospital bed space with the threat of rising COVID-19 cases.