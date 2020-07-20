Pitt Co. Board of Elections work to find 7th early voting site

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – There are typically seven early voting sites in Pitt County, but that might change this year because of COVID-19.

Right now, there are six confirmed early voting sites, including the Agricultural Center in Greenville.

County elections officials are working to find a seventh site.

The 2020 election is being impacted by the coronavirus.

Members of the elections board are looking for an alternative site for early voting.

The conference room at the elections board is normally used, but it’s too small to allow for social distancing guidelines.

They’re waiting to hear back from two other facilities that would have the space needed for voting and distancing.

Members are also making adjustments to follow an order requiring 10 hours of operation each weekend.

Dave Davis is the Pitt County Elections Director.

He explains, “On the first weekend we had just seven so the board is going to come back and plug in three hours and hopefully by the time they meet which will be this week or next, we’ll know about that seventh site. The plans are due to the state board August 7th, so we’re going to have a decision before then.”

Poll workers will be required to wear masks and the sites will have extra PPE and hand sanitizer available.

You can find out if you’re registered to vote by visiting the State Board of Elections web page here.