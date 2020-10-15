Pitt Co. Democrats to host early voting event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville officials expect about a thousand people to come to the city for President Trump’s rally Thursday.

But his visit will also attract counter-protesters.

Pitt County Democrats are hosting an early voting event Thursday at the same time President Trump will be speaking to his supporters in Greenville.

Many Trump supporters will attend Thursday’s Make America Great Again Rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport, but others have a different plan.

The Pitt County Democratic Party will host an early voting event at the Alice Keene Center.

“Since he’s going to be in town and it’s the first day of early voting, we are going to be over at Alice Keene, wearing our blue,” said Ann Floyd, first vice-chair of the group. “We are going to push the blue wave across North Carolina.”

WNCT will have team coverage Thursday following both the president’s rally and events featuring his political opponents.