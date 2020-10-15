Pitt Co. Health Department to hold drive-thru childhood immunization clinics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Health Department, in partnership with Pitt County Schools and the Vidant Medical Center School Nurse Program, will hold Drive-Through Childhood Immunization Clinics for middle and high school students beginning on October 19.

These clinics will be held by appointment only at Pitt County Health Department at 201 Government Circle in Greenville from 9 am – 12 p.m. and 1 pm – 3 pm on the following dates: October 19, October 21, October 26 and October 28.

Appointments are required to allow staff to assess which immunizations each child needs prior to their arrival.

Kindergarten immunizations will not be offered at these Drive-Through clinics.

Appointments can be scheduled for both the Drive-Through Clinics and kindergarten immunization updates, and physical assessments by calling 252-9022449.

North Carolina law requires all NC children to receive certain immunizations.

North Carolina G.S. 130A-155(a) requires proof of required immunizations within 30 days of the first date of attendance of school.

Due to COVID-19, Executive Order 156 extended the 30-day ‘grace period’ for all students to begin on October 1, 2020, or the child’s first date of attendance, if that happens after October 1.

These immunization requirements apply to all children in North Carolina, regardless of the type of school setting.

Whether home-schooled, attending school in-person or by remote learning, all NC children are required by state law to be immunized based on their age for certain vaccinations as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Parents or guardians are responsible for ensuring that their children are properly protected against vaccine-preventable diseases to prevent expulsion from school (including in-person and remote learning) during the 2020-21 school year.

There is no cost for children who are eligible for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Vaccines For Children (VFC) Program.

Eligibility requirements include being younger than 19 years of age and meeting one of the following: Medicaid-eligible, Uninsured, Underinsured, or American Indian or Alaska Native.

Medicaid, BCBS and Medcost insurances will also be accepted.

Upfront payment for Menactra and Tdap will be required if the child is covered by other insurance carriers.

Upfront payment cannot be accepted in the drive-through line.

Parents will be required to park and go inside to make upfront payments prior to being served.

Immunization requirements for kindergarten entry, 7th grade, and 12th-grade students can be found at the following link: https://immunize.nc.gov/schools/k-12.htm.

Note that effective August 1 a booster dose of Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine (MenACWY) to protect against meningococcal disease is required for all students entering the 12th grade or by 17 years of age, whichever comes first.