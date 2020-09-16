Pitt Co. health director gives advice on upcoming flu season amid COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County’s COVID count is now more than 4,300 cases, but health experts say, fortunately, the majority of those victims have already recovered from the coronavirus.

Thursday marks 26-weeks since Pitt County’s first identified case of COVID-19.

The county’s health director says it’s not disappearing… in fact, he’s got an alert about another virus.

Doctor John Silvernail says the largest group of positive COVID cases is still among the 18-24 age group.

Health workers from the county and East Carolina University are keeping tabs on cases among university students, making sure they’re properly isolated and quarantined after testing positive.

Silvernail is also keeping track of another health problem, flu season.

He says getting the flu vaccine will help in the fight against COVID.

“That helps take the potentiality of flu off the table for many folks///are your symptoms of influenza or are they COVID, as I said earlier influenza has a very abrupt onset. Fever, aches, chills, sore throat, cough,” Silvernail explains.

Silvernail recommends everyone get a flu shot, unless they have a valid medical reason to avoid it.

He also says most COIVD clusters happen at private gatherings where people let their guard down.

He says it’s important to keep taking those recommended coronavirus precautions, including masks, distancing, and washing your hands.