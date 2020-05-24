Pitt Co. Officials arrest man for kidnapping, attempted murder

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges Saturday.

Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Community Patrol Division received a report from a citizen that alleged a series of assaults that occurred Friday. The assaults took place in a vehicle and are reported at multiple locations in and around the Ayden area.

After an investigation, deputies issued arrest warrants for Michael Earl Crandell, 44, of Grifton on the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Murder (F)

Kidnapping (F)

Assault by Strangulation (F)

Assault on a Female (M)

Crandell was already in the custody of the Pitt County Detention Center on the charges of Driving While Impaired, and Failure to Appear on the charges of Impeding Traffic, Driving While License Revoked, and Failure to Reduce Speed, with an $8,000 secured bond.

Crandell was arrested on the four new charges on Saturday. He is currently being held with no bond in the Pitt County Detention Center.

This case is still under investigation. Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates.