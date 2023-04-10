GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is getting a new recreation center.

The new recreation center is being built to increase community resources in the northern part of Pitt County. The building will be in Office Park near the intersection of Government Circle and Old Creek Road.

County officials said the space could include gyms and courts along with classrooms. The funding for this project was approved at the same time as its sister project, another recreation center that will be at Alice F. Keene Park.

“We have been working a long time on getting established at District Park,” said James Rhodes, the Planning and Development Services director. “This is our sister community center and it is going to be a very vital part of providing more recreational opportunities north of the river.”

Rhodes added that they hope to have a final plan in June for the Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting. Construction could begin later this year.