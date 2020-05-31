Pitt Co. Relay for Life holds live luminaria ceremony

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County’s annual Relay for Life was held on Saturday to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

A virtual event was held on the Relay for Life’s Facebook page from 7-9 p.m., followed by a live luminaria ceremony.

The parking lot of the St. James United Methodist Church in Greenville was lined with individualized luminaries. Each person there honored someone who has battled or continues to battle cancer.

People were invited to drive through to pay tribute during the special ceremony.

“Our hope is that nobody fights alone. That’s the whole point of this event, it’s that cancer never sleeps and we are in this fight together,” said Caroline Smithwick, Pitt County Relay for Life Co-Chair.

All donations are made towards the American Cancer Society from each bag that is lit. Pitt County’s goal is to reach $120,000 by the end of August.





To find out how you can get involved, visit the Pitt County Relay for Life’s Facebook page.