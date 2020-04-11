Pitt Co. Schools set to air new television show on the CW

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT/PCS)- Pitt County schools will air their new television show the Eastern Carolina Education Connection on Monday, April 13.

While the schools are closed for remote instruction during Spring Break, April 10-17, students will still be able to see their teachers, PE coaches, media coordinators, and other staff in an unprecedented television production and community collaboration.

A TV show called Eastern Carolina Education Connection will be hosted by 9OYS, with airtime sponsored by the RICCI law firm. It will featuring creative lessons by Pitt County Schools educators, episodes are geared toward an elementary-aged audience with a focus on reading and literacy.

Eastern Carolina Education Connection runs Monday-Friday from 12:00-12:30 on WNCT’s sister station, the CW- channel 9.2.

“We were desperate to reach as many students as possible after schools closed on March 16th,” said Jennifer Johnson, PCS Public Information Officer. “We know many of our students lack internet access, so leveraging the medium of TV was a catalyst for the creation of something unique with a focus on both education and connecting with our students.”