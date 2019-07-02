Pitt Co. store among 8 fined for price-scanning errors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from stores in eight counties including Pitt because of excessive price-scanner errors.

The Dollar General on West Fire Tower Rd. in Winterville paid $1,030 in penalties after a January inspection found a 12 percent error rate based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot.

A second inspection in March found a 6 percent error rate based on 18 overcharges in a 300-item lot.

The store passed inspection in May.

“The price on the shelf and the price at the register should match,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Stores have a responsibility to make sure their pricing is accurate, and most stores pass inspection. Ones that don’t face fines until they come into compliance.”

The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection at a later date. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store.

Consumers can file complaints about scanner errors to the Standards Division at 919-707-3225.