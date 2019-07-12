Pitt Community College holds Career Academy Orientation

Pitt Community College is helping those who have disabilities or special needs, find work.

They are achieving this through their Transitional Studies Department.

One component of this department is their career academy program.

The department held the career academy orientation on Friday at the G.H. Leslie building for students eighteen and older with challenges or special needs.

The program lasts two years and after completing it, students receive a certificate as well as a transcript highlighting the skills they achieved.

These documents are used to assist them in finding employment.

One parent, Heather Panczykowski, thinks this program will help bridge the gap between high school and vocational career growth.

“I think it’s really vital because children with disabilities they, there’s gaps in services and this is one of those so when they get, are done with high school then what’s next? There isn’t a whole lot of uh programs out there to support their needs and what they need to be a contributing member to society,” she said.

Those interested in the career academy must take an adult basic education achievement test and attain a valid score.

Additionally, students need to adhere to the Pitt Community College Student Code of Conduct.

The director of the transitional studies department, Laurie Weston says the program aims to improve the skills that would make students more employable.

Weston says, “In 2014, started looking at redesigning the program and making it more um, in line with the goals and objectives of the workforce innovation and opportunities act. We designed it specifically for students who were lower functioning but we do not require a diagnosis and we are free.”