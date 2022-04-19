WINTERVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — This Thursday, from 2-4 p.m., Pitt County College students and employees will be holding an event called Earth Day Adopt A Highway Cleanup.

In celebration of Earth Day 2022, students and employees will be picking up trash along Reedy Branch Road, which runs through Pitt Community College’s main campus.

Participants will meet in the college’s STEM Center (Williams Building, Room 136) before beginning the cleanup, which is being sponsored by the PCC Sustainability Committee.