Pitt Community College offers mentoring program for first-generation college students

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Community College is in its third year of a first-generation mentorship program. The programs goal is making first-gen students feel comfortable in new settings with a mentor by their side.

The program currently has 13 first-gen students and 13 mentors. PCC officials most of the mentors were first-gen themselves, and do the mentoring for free.

The goal is to answer any issues or questions that these students might have, as the first in a family to go to college.

“Ultimately at Pitt Community College we want success of all of our students. So, if we can do anything to set up the success, that’s the most important thing,” said PCC Student Success Advisor Amelia Bain.

Bain says that because of COVID-19, mentoring is needed now more than ever for these first-gen students.

Click here to learn how you can apply.