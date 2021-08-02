Pitt County among top ten in 2021 Digital Counties Survey

(Pitt County, NC) — The Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo) announces Pitt County is among the top ten winners of the 19th annual Digital Counties Survey, placing fifth in the county’s population category.

“The survey, conducted by CDG in partnership with NACo, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; encourage open data, collaboration, and shared services; enhance cybersecurity, and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.” (Center for Digital Government, 2021)



Pitt County, N.C., moved up two spots in this year’s survey thanks to a strong alignment of IT services and plans with county leadership’s priorities and Pitt County has placed five years running in as many years of consideration. With the major increase of residents working and learning from home, the pandemic prompted the county to advocate for expanded broadband connectivity to all citizens, in a move to help close the digital divide. In county offices, technology stepped in to help smooth the access to resources and services, to ensure citizen needs continued to be met. Other investments were made to ensure the security and safety of county systems while workers worked remotely. The county began contracting with the Cybersecurity 360 Program, which serves as a virtual chief information security officer, and initiated safety protocols like multifactor authentication, and launched a vendor management program to assess the security of third-party solutions before purchase. Plus, an upgraded computer-aided mass appraisal system and public web access portal have helped modernize the tax administration department.