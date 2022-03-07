GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It has been a busy couple of weeks as Pitt County fire crews have responded to between six and 12 brush fires per day over the past couple of weeks.

Pitt County Fire Marshal Jay Morris said the vast majority of these fires are caused by people burning vegetation on their properties. He said this time of year is particularly windy and dry, making it a very risky time to conduct any sort of outdoor burns.

“We’re in a very rural area in Pitt County, so people have grown up burning vegetation to get rid of leaves, pine straw, limbs that fall and so it’s kind of a way of life down here,” Morris said.

He said the best thing you can do right now is avoid burning vegetation altogether.

“With the wind, the upper level of vegetation dries out so quickly,” Morris said. “They’ll start a small fire trying to do it safely. A gust of wind comes up and it takes, you know, one ember, and it’s already gotten away from you.”

He said on Sunday, crews controlled one fire between Stokes and Pactolus, and on Monday they were fighting another in Ayden, among many others over the past couple of weeks.

Fire crews were also battling fires in Beaufort, Wayne and Craven counties that were reported. In the Craven County one, about 150 acres were burned due to someone trying to get rid of debris. There were no injuries or homes impacted. The Wayne County fire was impacting parts of Hwy. 70 East in the Goldsboro area while crews in Beaufort County tended to a small fire in the Pinetown area.

“Unfortunately, we had a residence about a week-and-a-half ago where it burnt three different structures … damage to the back of the house,” Morris said. “We’ve had some vehicles burn, and so even though you’re just burning vegetation, and you think it doesn’t matter, it can easily and quickly spread to you know, dwellings, things like that.”

As far as extra precautions, he said, ideally, wait for better conditions, but if you do burn, “never ever, not even for a second, leave it unattended.”

Morris reminds us that here in North Carolina, it is only legal to burn vegetation, and no other types of burns are permitted, such as burning garbage.